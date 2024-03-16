Paul Wight plans to return to the ring, Katsuyori Shibata update

– According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Katsuyori Shibata’s Visa issues have now been cleared up.

– AEW’s Paul Wight has confirmed he is planning to get back in the ring “soon”:

“Hey everybody, Paul Wight here. I know it’s been a while. I’ve been a little laxed on my social media posts. I bet you wonder what do giants do when they’re not in the ring? Well, this giant currently… is taking the trash can (out).”

After noting that he was sweating because he had been to the gym, he revealed:

“I will be back in the ring soon. Can’t wait to see you guys.”

