Paul Walter Hauser Sends Warning To ‘Small Package’ Wrestler Matt Cardona

Paul Walter Hauser is just hours away from fighting Matt Cardona … YES, the star actor is trading in his Emmy Award for a singlet (or maybe not, but ya get the point!), and he’s got a stern warning for the pro wrestling star!

Underestimate me and pay the price.

TMZ Sports‘ Mojo Muhtadi chopped it up with the “Black Bird” star ahead of Saturday’s match at Pro Wrestling Revolver’s “Ready or Not!” event in Clive, Iowa.

Cardona has a lifetime more of experience in the squared circle, so, how’s Paul, a huge wrestling fan, prepping for the scrap?

“How do I prepare for a guy like that? It’s about focus. I don’t need to be [retired wrestler and AEW producer] Dean Malenko and know 1,000 holds. I need to be Paul Hauser,” the actor told us.

“I’ve studied tapes on Matt. I know when the boot’s coming. I know when he’s trying to cheat. I know when he’s trying to ‘play possum.’ I’ve watched him. I know. I think he’s underestimating me and I think that’s to my advantage.”

Hauser is so pumped for the match with MC, formerly known as Zack Ryder with WWE (Zack and Mojo made up the Hype Bros), he teased the match during the biggest moment of his acting career — while accepting his Emmy for Oustanding Supporting Actor — saying he would “beat Matt Cardona!”

Hauser also wanted to make it clear he’s taking this match seriously.

“I just know one thing, I respect the business. I’m learning the craft and I should definitely not be underestimated.”

“So, to you, Matt Cardona, I know you’re watching. You’re probably Googling yourself 86 times a day and you’ll find this link, so, I’m telling you do not underestimate me or maybe you should because then I will come up with the 1-2-3, be it a knockout elbow, a small package — double entendre — ’cause Matt also has a small package.”

Tonight should be fun!

