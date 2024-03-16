McIntyre wants Punk at Summerslam, note on Shayna Baszler’s GCW booking

– During an interview with Gorilla Position, Drew McIntyre confirms that he wants to defend the World Title (guarantees he will win it at Wrestlemania) against CM Punk at SummerSlam.

– The decision for WWE talent to take independent wrestling dates around WrestleMania week, such as Shayna Baszler at GCW Bloodsport, was a Triple H decision.

Triple H reportedly has a “different view on these things” compared to Vince McMahon.

You people merely adopted Bloodsport. I was born in it, molded by it. From Billy Robinson the the gene seed of the Warmaster himself…..BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!! #LimbByLimb https://t.co/bUluAYJjgs — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 15, 2024

(Source: Wrestling Observer | Figure-Four Daily Update)

