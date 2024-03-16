Komander pulled from tonight’s Collision

Mar 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW President Tony Khan announced tonight that Komander was hurt at the AEW “Rampage” tapings in Boston this past Wednesday and has pulled him from tonight’s “Collision” where he was set to face PAC.

