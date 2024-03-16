Komander pulled from tonight’s Collision
AEW President Tony Khan announced tonight that Komander was hurt at the AEW “Rampage” tapings in Boston this past Wednesday and has pulled him from tonight’s “Collision” where he was set to face PAC.
