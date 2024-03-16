Komander pulled from tonight’s Collision

AEW President Tony Khan announced tonight that Komander was hurt at the AEW “Rampage” tapings in Boston this past Wednesday and has pulled him from tonight’s “Collision” where he was set to face PAC.

Aaron Solo is making the absolute most of this opportunity against PAC! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@aaron_solo_ pic.twitter.com/qYYI2mHdXf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2024

