Chris Jericho on elevating the younger talent

“That’s kind of what my mission in AEW has been since day one is to do the best I can to elevate the younger guys and in contrary to popular belief, which you might see, it usually works.

Most of the time when people work with me, they end up on a higher platform than they were prior.

If you look at Orange Cassidy to Darby Allin to MJF… Hobbs and Takeshita and all those guys. The list goes on and on and on. Even the guys in The Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

I mean, look at Dani Garcia now compared to where he was a year ago. So, I think HOOK is another guy we’ve done a lot with”

– Chris Jericho

(Gabby AF)

