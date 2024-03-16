Becky Lynch invited to the White House St. Patrick’s Day reception

For St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is giving up partying at an Irish pub and instead, she accepted an invitation to be at the White House.

Lynch will be there along with other Irish personalities including Prime Minister Leo Varadkar according to the New York Post.

The White House St. Patrick’s Day reception will include the traditional shamrock ceremony and President Biden will be presented with the traditional shamrock bowl, extending St. Patrick’s Day greetings from the people of Ireland to the people of the United States.

“I got invited to the White House, because I’m Ireland’s national treasure,” Lynch told the NY Post. “It’s a big Irish celebration, so I’ll be there.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

