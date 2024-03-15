WWE SmackDown Matches, Segment For Next Week

The lineup is starting to take shape for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

During this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, three big matches and a segment were announced for next Friday night’s show.

Next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on March 22 will feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes going face-to-face ahead of their title tilt at night two of WrestleMania XL.

Additionally, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, and another pair of SmackDown Tag-Team Championship Tournament bouts will take place, with The Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain, and Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. The O.C. scheduled.

