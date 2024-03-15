Will Ospreay did not want join NXT UK

Mar 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Will Ospreay via Talk is Jericho reveals that he thought he was gonna get fired from NJPW for vacating his IWGP World title in 2021, and did not want to join NXT UK:

“The only option in England at the time was NXT UK and while I respected all the guys that did that, I was like, f*ck that. I don’t wanna go there. I wanna be a New Japan wrestler or I wanna wrestle like I’m a New Japan wrestler.

New Japan being New Japan, thankfully, allowed me to stay home, work out all my sh*t, and get healthy.”

Ospreay also discussed why he opted to join All Wrestling Wrestling, turning down a WWE deal.

