According to Mercedes Moné’s agent/advocate Keven Undergaro, a few months ago WWE called saying they wanted her back & put out a “generous offer”. AEW also put out an offer.

Undergaro states that Mercedes Mone went with her gut & felt AEW’s offer was right as their offer had a lot more than just money. Listing factors like creative, opportunity & mental health.

– Heal Squad podcast

