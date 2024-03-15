Triple H To Appear On The Pat McAfee Show From WWE The World On April 5

Mar 15, 2024 - by Matt Boone

The WWE Chief Content Officer is coming to WWE The World.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the sold out FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, commentators Corey Graves and Wade Barrett made an announcement regarding WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

It was announced on the show that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be appearing as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show live from WWE The World during WrestleMania XL Week on Friday, April 5.

Check out the official announcement below.

