The Undertaker and Mercedes Mone notes

– Late last year, WWE sources confirmed in an official capacity that WWE and Mercedes Mone had conversations, but as of late December, those were no longer ongoing, and the two sides couldn’t come to terms.

WWE sources also called those conversations friendly, and wished her luck, reports Fightful Select.

– The Undertaker expressed still facing the struggle of not being an in-ring performer anymore, 4 years removed from retirement, stating that for a lot of times he’d be (visiting) in the venue for WWE events, he’d have to end up leaving because there’s that thing in him that’s saying ‘you should be getting ready to go to the ring’.

(Six Feet Under pod)

