Josh Barnett has announced that Shayna Baszler will be making her GCW debut at Bloodsport X. According to Sean Ross Sapp, multiple WWE talents will be competing at Bloodsport X.

You people merely adopted Bloodsport. I was born in it, molded by it. From Billy Robinson the the gene seed of the Warmaster himself…..BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!! #LimbByLimb https://t.co/bUluAYJjgs — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 15, 2024

