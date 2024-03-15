Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley added to WWE World VIP Superstars line-up

Mar 15, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Randy Orton and WWE Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley have joined the VIP Superstars line-up at WWE World during WrestleMania week.

The Viper will be appearing on Saturday while Mami will be there on Sunday and just like the others, they will each cost a cool $200 to meet.

WWE yesterday announced that Rey Mysterio and Becky Lynch were also being added for Thursday and Friday respectively. All other VIP Superstars scheduled – Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair – are sold out.

Add-on tickets for both Superstars go on-sale tomorrow at 12pm ET at fanaticsevents.com/wwe/tickets. A separate general admission ticket is required.

