Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley added to WWE World VIP Superstars line-up

Randy Orton and WWE Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley have joined the VIP Superstars line-up at WWE World during WrestleMania week.

The Viper will be appearing on Saturday while Mami will be there on Sunday and just like the others, they will each cost a cool $200 to meet.

WWE yesterday announced that Rey Mysterio and Becky Lynch were also being added for Thursday and Friday respectively. All other VIP Superstars scheduled – Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair – are sold out.

Add-on tickets for both Superstars go on-sale tomorrow at 12pm ET at fanaticsevents.com/wwe/tickets. A separate general admission ticket is required.

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Women’s World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE and “The Viper” @RandyOrton are coming to #WWEWorld in Philadelphia. VIP Superstar Add-On Tickets for both Superstars go on-sale tomorrow at 12pm ET. TICKETS: https://t.co/UK82fJ6iyb pic.twitter.com/U3ujkclY89 — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

