Omega’s dream opponent outside AEW, TNA’s Rebellion main event announced, more

– On a recent Twitch stream, Kenny Omega was asked who he would want to wrestle outside of AEW.

“Seth [Seth Rollins] definitely would be a great guy to wrestle with. Also Kenoh. Kenoh is a shame because that was penciled for an event. I guess I’ll just say it. The Kenoh match could have actually happened. It’s my fault I’m sick right now. It would have happened a couple of days ago, actually. He’s a great wrestler,”

– Tony Khan on the termination of Kevin Kelly: “I prefer not to comment on that, but I appreciate you asking.”

– Moose defends the TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth at “Rebellion” on April 20th in LV, Nevada.

Nic Nemeth has competed against some of the greatest. in 5 weeks, he finds out why Im On a different stratosphere https://t.co/fXTjhz9rir — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) March 15, 2024

