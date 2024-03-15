New WrestleMania XL Match Announced On WWE SmackDown

A new match appears set for WrestleMania XL.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from a sold-out FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN., a new match was made for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

LA Knight came out and issued a challenge to AJ Styles for a showdown at WrestleMania XL. Styles would come out and attack “The Mega Star” before leaning down and telling him, “I accept.”

WrestleMania XL takes place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. on April 6 and April 7.

