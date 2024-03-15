Mercedes reportedly highest paid female wrestler, Rampage preview, note on next week’s show

– In today’s Wrestling Observer, it was reported that Mercedes Moné is supposedly the highest paid woman in all of Pro Wrestling right now due to her AEW contract.

– Next week’s AEW Rampage will be live and will air immediately after Dynamite on March 20th.

– Tonight on AEW Rampage:

The Undisputed Kingdom vs Top Flight & Action Andretti

The AEW Tag Team Tournament brackets will be revealed

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May in Tag Team action

Best Friends vs Dark Order

Konosuke Takeshita vs Komander

