Matt Hardy: “I am not retiring from active wrestling anytime soon”

Matt Hardy has reassured fans that he is not contemplating retirement from the wrestling ring in the foreseeable future.

Speculation on his future grew following his acknowledgment that his contract with the organization is due to conclude in March.

In response to a fan on Twitter probing about the ‘rumors’ of his retirement, the seasoned wrestler made it clear:

No, I am not retiring from active wrestling anytime soon.

Hardy made his AEW debut in April 2020, marking his entry by partnering with Kenny Omega to face Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho in a match aired on the May 6, 2020, episode of Dynamite.

While Hardy has been a regular fixture on AEW programming, his appearances have dwindled recently, with his last match occurring on the January 3 edition of AEW Rampage.

I want to say thank you to the @AEW fans. I appreciate you, especially the dieHARDY fans of Jeff & I that followed us to AEW. I’ll never forget how much love you showed me after I was injured at #AllOut 2020 on the next week’s #AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/g7vTsX4vDG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 10, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

