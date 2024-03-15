Darby Allin injured, Cardona and Green attend NY premiere

– Darby Allin update…

TMZ has reported that Darby Allin suffered an injury in his match against Jay White at AEW Big Business, "when he attempted a front flip off the top rope."

He broke three bones in his right foot.

They also write that his trip to Mt. Everest has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/8wl6BZLxOU

— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 16, 2024