Darby Allin injured, Cardona and Green attend NY premiere
– Darby Allin update…
TMZ has reported that Darby Allin suffered an injury in his match against Jay White at AEW Big Business, "when he attempted a front flip off the top rope."
He broke three bones in his right foot.
They also write that his trip to Mt. Everest has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/8wl6BZLxOU
— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 16, 2024
– Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona attended the New York premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire…
Thanks @Sony and @Ghostbusters for inviting @ImChelseaGreen and I to the #Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premier in NYC! BUSTIN’ MAKES ME FEEL GOOD! pic.twitter.com/UdhNyeNk9h
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 15, 2024