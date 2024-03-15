Booker T on almost having a run-in with CM Punk

Photos surfaced online of CM Punk being in attendance for this week’s NXT. According to Fightful.com, Punk kept a much lower profile than he had with his previous visits to NXT. It was also noted that many within the brand were not even aware of Punk’s presence backstage until they saw the pictures.

During his podcast, NXT announcer Booker T confirmed that Punk was in attendance and stated the following…

“I almost had a little run-in with CM Punk. The internet might want to pick that up. Me and CM Punk almost got into it at ‘NXT’ this week … We’ll talk about it later, because they’re going to pick it up and run with it.”

Punk, who is recovering from a torn triceps injury, is scheduled to make his return to WWE television at the March 25th edition of RAW in Chicago.

Booker T says he "almost had a little run-in" with CM Punk backstage at #WWENXT but did not talk about it any further. pic.twitter.com/2RqsoBkARx #WWE — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) March 14, 2024

