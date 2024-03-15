Another Big Match Announced For WrestleMania XL On SmackDown

“I ACCEPT. YEET!”

Those were the final words from The Bloodline’s own Jimmy Uso while responding to the challenge from his little brother, “Main Event” Jey Uso, for a brother versus brother showdown on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

In a backstage segment on the March 15 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the sold out FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN., Jimmy Uso reacted to Jey Uso’s challenge for a match at WrestleMania XL.

The Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso brother versus brother showdown will take place at WrestleMania XL, which goes down from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. on April 6 and April 7.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

