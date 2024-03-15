8th consecutive TV sellout tonight for WWE with Smackdown in Memphis

WWE is heading into tonight’s Smackdown from Memphis keeping the sold out streak alive with an eighth consecutive full house for a television taping.

The FedEx Forum in Memphis had a big uptick in sales over the last several days with both The Rock and Roman Reigns advertised to appear on the show. Over 12,000 fans are expected to be at Smackdown.

The streak is likely to continue into next week as Raw in Raleigh, North Carolina is also less than 1,000 tickets away from a sellout.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

