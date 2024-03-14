WWE News and Notes

– Jerry “The King” Lawler is poised to make a special appearance at the upcoming SmackDown event this Friday in Memphis, TN, scheduled for March 15, reports PWInsider.

– The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh has reported that Minnesota Sports and Events have submitted their pitch to host WrestleMania 41. The event would take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium which holds around 73,000 fans.

– Posted via X:

Yesterday afternoon was well spent! I raised $5000 washing cars for charity!!!! Thanks to all those who supported P.S. watch #wwenxt tonight! #missNXT pic.twitter.com/tDErmgywaw — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) March 12, 2024

– Week three of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E started with WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels followed by Biography: Scott Hall.

The Rivals episode drew 368,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in 18-49, finishing the night #25. That was up 52,000 viewers from the previous week and up 0.06 in 18-49.

Biography drew a larger audience an hour later with 407,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in 18-49. That is up 131,000 viewers from episode two and up 0.06 in 18-49. Biography was #23 on the cable chart for the night. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV, Colin Vassallo)

