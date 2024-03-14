Spoilers: AEW Rampage TV taping results

After last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the March 15th edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Josh Nason and F4WOnline.com…

The Undisputed Kingdom (AEW International Champion Roderick Strong and ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) and Action Andretti

This will be the main event of the show, but it was taped first. After Mercedes Mone closed the show, it took a long time for the crowd to get into this. Even local boy Taven wearing a Larry Bird jersey didn’t help.

This was fine, but didn’t have any heat until the last few minutes. The one notable and expected spot was Top Flight and Andretti hitting a dive sequence onto the Undisputed Kingdom on the outside of the ring.

The end came when Taven and Bennett hit a spike piledriver on Andretti followed by Strong hitting End of Heartache to give the heels the win.

Afterward, Taven ran into the crowd in a manner which looked like he was going after a fan but it was friends and family that came out to see him.

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm & Mariah May (w/ Luther) defeated Little Mean Kathleen & Kayla Sparks

As expected, the fans loved Storm and May. This was a squash with a lot of Storm and May’s attack focused on LMK. The end came when Storm and May hit back-to-back hip attacks on Sparks followed by Storm Zero by the champion with May getting the pin.

Afterward, Deonna Purrazzo came out and introduced her mystery friend alluded to during her Dynamite promo: Thunder Rosa. The heels ran away and Purrazzo said that they will see Storm and May “next week.”

Konosuke Takeshita (w/ Don Callis) defeated Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

This was fine and mainly a squash for Takeshita until Komander got into it and then, this turned into a really fun match. Komander countered what appeared to be an avalanche move off the top rope into a stunner. He later hit his rope walk moonsault for a nearfall.

Takeshita wasn’t to be denied, catching Komander spinning off the ropes into a blue thunder bomb for another close nearfall. This continued to get good late as Komander hit a flying Canadian destroyer that was awesome. The end came when Takeshita nailed his opponent with an elbow, followed by a power bomb, a running knee, and another blue thunder bomb for the pin and win.

Callis got a loud “f**k you, Callis” chant during the match. Afterward, he got into it with Jericho at ringside with Chris Jericho (on commentary) running him off, eventually chasing up the stage while Callis ran beside it so he couldn’t get him. Callis slipped as he was making his escape, but it was hard to tell if it was intentional.

Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta (w/ Chuck Taylor) defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno & John Silver)

This was a comedy match that was pretty much standard fare until the last few minutes. Early on, it was focused on Uno and Silver not wanting Cassidy to get into his pockets with Silver putting his hands in Cassidy’s pockets to block. All the Best Friends eventually got in for a group hug that included referee Bryce Remsburg.

A funny organic sequence happened around Uno’s jacket. He threw it at Cassidy and it ended up in the ropes. Remsburg grabbed it and tried to toss it out, but failed as it got caught up in the ropes again. He then tried again and the same thing happened. After gaining the advantage, Uno took an opportunity to grab the jacket and put it back on which appeared to crack up the announce team.

This also featured some dives late including a top rope flip by Uno to the outside.

In the end, Beretta got the pin on Silver to pick up the win.

