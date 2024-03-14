John Pozarowski shared:

Rob Van Dam Cuts Ribbon at Cannabis Dispensary Grand Opening Owned by Independent Wrestlers

Mr. 420, WWE Hall of Famer, and 30 year Cannabis Advocate Rob Van Dam was in Clay, NY this past weekend to cut the Ribbon at the Grand Opening of Raven’s Joint.

@RavensJoint is the 81st Legally Licensed Cannabis Dispensary in New York owned by Independent Wrestling Personalities Josh Jeanneret, the former 2CW Owner/Promoter, and Ben Duerr aka Bin Hamin owner of Hamin Media Group featured on Vince Russo’s http://ChannelAttitude.com. Over 340 Wrestling Fans, Local and NY State Elected Officials, and Cannabis Enthusiasts lined up for hours to participate in the RVD Meet n’ Greet and launch of Raven’s Joint Dispensary at Market Fair North in Clay, NY. Rob Van Dam gave the keynote speech to local press and expressed his happiness in seeing the NY Cannabis market continuing to grow.

The owners also told fans that there will be more Meet n’ Greet opportunities with Musicians, Celebrities, and Wrestlers coming soon to @RavensJoint in Clay, NY. Raven’s Joint is the 81st legally cannabis dispensary licensed by NY State Office of Cannabis Management.

