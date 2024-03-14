Notes on Bronson Reed and Chad Gable

Mar 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Bronson Reed has pitched a Meat Mania match for Wrestlemania XL.

– Speaking on Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted, Sin Cara stated that he wanted to face four-time WWE champion Chad Gable someday:

Well, I think that a lot of things have changed so much in the past few years I have been out of the company, and I think there is a lot of talent still there. There is a lot of guys that need an opportunity. I think it has been the same people for so many years. I think they gotta push the new generation. The guys that are down here, they gotta be able to work and become more of a part of the company, so that way they can wrestle the top guys and give them time to get better. But I think I always had great matches with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. I never got the chance to work with Chad Gable. And I think he would have been great with me if I ever get a chance to work with him.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kaitlyn

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal