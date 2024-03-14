Mercedes Mone: “I don’t like being told no”

Mercedes Mone (via Sports Illustrated) has detailed her recovery from what her surgeon called a ‘career-ending’ ankle injury last year:

“I got an MRI in May, and the surgeon told me, ‘This is career-ending’. That was the biggest shock in my whole life. I’d never really been injured like this before. My worst injury before this was from Hell in a Cell in 2019, when my pelvis was out of place for eight months. This was so much more painful.

“People thought it was just a broken ankle. I was non-weight bearing for three months. It was a fight every day. It was devastating when I was told I was never going to come back. But I always knew I would be back, and I told that to my surgeon.

“Now I’m healthy and my surgeon is calling his mentor saying, ‘Look at what happened here, it’s incredible.’ I don’t like being told no. I always believed I would be back, and now it’s true.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

