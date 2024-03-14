Mercedes Mone delivers strong numbers for AEW

A big walk-up ahead of the Dynamite: Big Business show boosted the attendance to over 9,300 last night at the TD Garden according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

The final figure, not official yet, will surpass the Dynamite Blood & Guts episode from the same location in July of last year which was 8,956.

The reported gate for the show last night was $345,660. That indicates either a lower ticket price average, which works out to $37 per ticket, or a heavily-comped show. As of two days before, Big Business was hovering around 7,500 tickets distributed.

Mercedes Mone’s arrival has led this to become the most-attended Dynamite of 2024 so far, doubling and almost tripling the attendance of previous shows.

AEW is off to Canada next week, with shows in Toronto and Vancouver, and both are doing considerably well compared to usual AEW shows in the United States, with the Toronto one hovering around 5,000 and Vancouver at around 5,400 according to @WrestleTix.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

