Mercedes Mone closes Dynamite, comes out to help Willow Nightingale

Mercedes Mone made her presence felt at the end of Dynamite last night after she came out to the rescue of a familiar face in the form of Willow Nightingale.

After successfully defeating Riho in the main event of the show, Julia Hart and Skye Blue attacked Nightingale as the crowd booed and chanted “CEO.”

It didn’t take long for Mone to come out, in a different outfit, to level the playing field. Blue rushed to take out Mone but she got taken out in the aisle and then Hart was on the receiving end of the Mone Maker finisher.

Willow, who defeated Mone to become the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s champion, then raised Mone’s arm in the middle of the ring and left it all for her. Mone celebrated with members of her family at ringside and the fans before the show went off the air.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

