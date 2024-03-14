Jim Ross says this is “more than likely” his last year as commentator

During the latest episode of his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross admitted that this could be his last year behind the commentary table.

Ross signed a new, one-year deal with AEW this month and he said that realistically, this could very well be his last year and “more than likely will.”

“That’s to be determined. That’s between me, my health, and Tony Khan seeing how much to utilize me. Right now, it’s a good plan because I’m essentially working, as I understand it, pay-per-views only,” the 72-year-old Hall of Famer said.

“We all know that in pro wrestling things change on a fly and things could be different, but I don’t think so on this occasion,” he said, referring to if he could be appearing on other shows.

Ross previously said that it was the deal he wanted and financially-wise it was also everything he asked for.

