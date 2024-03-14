Jackie Crockett Passes Away

PWInsider has announced the passing of Charles Jackson “Jackie” Crockett at 7:22 PM last evening, following a month-long hospitalization. Renowned as the principal cameraman for Jim Crockett Promotions, Crockett continued his career with WCW up until the final Nitro broadcast. Throughout his tenure, he maintained positive relations with numerous talents he collaborated with.

David Crockett said:

“It has been a long journey for Jackie and he went out his way. Tonight Jackie’s breathing was very labored and when we thought he was gone, he would come back like a wrestling false finish.”

Crockett will be laid to rest in Bristol, Virginia, beside his brother, Jim Crockett Jr., and their parents. Details regarding the funeral are still pending.

