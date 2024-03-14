Henry would like to see Dustin Rhodes with Cody, Sami Zayn upset for reaction

– Mark Henry said he believes “this is the time” for WWE and AEW to work together to allow for Dustin Rhodes to be part of Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania story…

– According to Booker T, Sami Zayn was upset following the negative reaction to his win on Monday:

“He was so literally upset about the online heat that he got from the fans. He’s like, ‘Man, I thought the fans love me. And then next thing you know, I see all this stuff.’ I say, ‘Man, you can’t listen to that white noise. You gotta think about how great that match was, and you’re gonna look back on it one day and say: ‘Man, that was some really, really good work that I did.’ But he still, like I said, was feeling that heat. He let someone down just because the fans didn’t think the match was as good as, you know. I thought it was.”

(Per Hall of Fame podcast)

