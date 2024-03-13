Will Ospreay comments on picking AEW over WWE

Will Ospreay on why he chose AEW over WWE:

“Even in differences of what they were offering and what AEW was offering, AEW was way better. It was night and day. The scheduling, everything about AEW was completely the right option for me.

It was always, you can go be a superstar in WWE and famous, but it’s not as good of pay and it’s not as kind of a schedule. I respect everyone there doing it, but it’s not for me.

Main thing was, I wanted to be in the UK. I know I’m not going to be exactly comfortable moving to another country.

Tony Khan has given me nothing but trust and respect the moment I came in here. It was the right decision for me at this time. I’m happy here and looking forward to the challenges. It’s the right decision.”

(via Talk is Jericho)

