Tony Khan promises Dynamite: Big Business will deliver

Speaking to TVInsider.com ahead of tonight’s Dynamite: Big Business in Boston, AEW President Tony Khan has promised that no one is going to be disappointed.

The name Mercedes Mone was never announced in any build-up and AEW is taking the same route they did with CM Punk’s arrival in 2021 where it was wrestling’s worst kept secret.

“I promise I will not disappoint the fans tonight. There has been an influx of huge names, and tonight is the biggest show yet,” Khan said.

Khan mentioned that his roster gets deeper and better and AEW is now the destination “that top stars seek out.” He said that he believes AEW has the best roster in the pro wrestling industry today and they will continue to strengthen it if there’s someone who can make the company better.

Mone has already used social media to let everyone know she is in “Bosston” today.

The show, at the TD Garden, has now surpassed 7,500 tickets distributed and is on course to break 8,000 by the end of the night.

