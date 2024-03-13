Spoilers: NXT Level Up taping results

Mar 13, 2024 - by James Walsh

Prior to this evening’s NXT on USA airing the yellow-and-black brand taped matches for this week’s edition of NXT Level Up. Spoilers for those matches, which will air on Thursday, can be found below.

-Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.

-Lola Vice defeated Karlee Bright via a leg vice choking submission

-Channing Stacks Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino defeated Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux (Beau Morris of the Bayou Boys from NXT Live Events) via cement shoes from Stacks on Drake.

-Sol Ruca defeated Wren Sinclair via Sol Snatcher.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Anna Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal