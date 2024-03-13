Rey Mysterio and Becky Lynch added to WWE World VIP Superstars line up

Following a very popular demand, WWE added Rey Mysterio and Becky Lynch as VIP Superstars who will be appearing at the WWE World during WrestleMania week.

Mysterio will be appearing on Thursday while Lynch will be there on Friday and will cost $200 each as an add-on to your general admission ticket.

WWE had previously announced Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair but all tickets for them have sold out.

VIP Superstar add-ons include a professional photo op with a printed and digital copy of the photo, pre-signed item, and guaranteed seating at the Main Stage for the Superstar you select.

WWE World at WrestleMania is a five-day interactive fan experience held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

BREAKING NEWS: @BeckyLynchWWE and WWE Hall of Famer @reymysterio have just been announced as VIP Superstars for WWE World at #WrestleMania! Buy your VIP Superstar Add-On Ticket today! TICKETS: https://t.co/ndYGwJsSsr pic.twitter.com/XVWbpy7fOh — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2024

