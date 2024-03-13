Video: Mercedes Moné makes her AEW debut

Mar 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

After a lengthy “CEO” chant, Mercedes Moné says she’s home. She thanks the fans for having her back the past two years and giving her the courage and strength to be here. She wants to create moments and magic with the fans. Moné talks about how wrestling has given her dreams and hopes. She thanks Eddie Guerrero and how her dreams helped her lead a women’s evolution and to be the first woman to main event a PPV in the TD Garden.

Mercedes is ready to get down to business and says she needs to and wants to be in AEW as it’s the only place where the Revolution can be global. She says Willow vs Riho is the main event and that she and Willow have a lot of unfinished business, but right now, she’s all elite. She thanks Tony Khan and The fans and tells everyone to say hello to their new CEO.

