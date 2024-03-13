Logan Paul reacts to the fan’s backlash over PRIME/WWE sponsorship

While speaking on his Impaulsive Podcast, United States Champion Logan Paul responded to fan backlash regarding PRIME being WWE’s first-ever center ring sponsorship.

He said:

“One of the coolest moments of our life, you know. Major achievement, major milestone for our brand and the company. Getting that center ring spot is interesting. It’s getting…it’s more positive reviews, but I think the diehard wrestling fans are like — they’re really upset, man. It’s never been done, and Vince [McMahon] was always really protective of the mat and not putting any brands on it. But in this new era, which it is, no matter how you cut it, TKO is a publicly traded company, they got to meet a bottom line. That spot was going to be sold. We saw an opportunity, and potentially an opportunity to make people hate me even more, because I am a heel. And that’s kind of the angle I took. I was like, ‘F*ck y’all. I’m going to stamp everything about this with me so you’re reminded of just what my aim is: to take over in this company.”

