AEW News and Notes

Mar 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Stardom wrestler Mina Shirakawa appeared on the ROH tapings before tonight’s Big Bu$iness. She took on Anna Jay.

– Tony Khan posted a photo with Stardom’s president Taro Okada…

– According to WrestleTix, 9,400+ tickets have been sold for tonight’s show.

– Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith has been announced for Collision.

