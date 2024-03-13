AEW News and Notes
– Stardom wrestler Mina Shirakawa appeared on the ROH tapings before tonight’s Big Bu$iness. She took on Anna Jay.
– Tony Khan posted a photo with Stardom’s president Taro Okada…
It's an honor to have @tokada_mh4e the President of @we_are_stardom here with us tonight at @tdgarden in Bosston for this evening's Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
We are ready for some #AEWBigBusiness,
8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork
TONIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/FjAEcAsWHV
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 13, 2024
– According to WrestleTix, 9,400+ tickets have been sold for tonight’s show.
– Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith has been announced for Collision.