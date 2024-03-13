3/13/24 AEW Dynamite: Big Business Coverage

The show opens with Renee Paquette in the parking garage. She hypes up the show and a car pulls up. The door opens, but the shot changes to inside the arena before anyone gets out.

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Boston, Massachusetts.

—

Mercedes Mone’s music hits, and she makes her way to the ring. Mone says she is home, and then thanks the fans for having her back for the last two years and sticking with her through everything. Mone says the fans are the reason she is here and says just how much wrestling means to her. Mone says her dream started when she was very young, when she had to drop out of school to take care of her brother, and then carried over into Chaotic Wrestling. Mone says if she can do it, then anyone can too.

Mone says she is in AEW because she wants and needs to be here and because AEW is the only place where a women’s revolution can be global. Mone says she cannot wait to tear it up with the locker room, and then beings up tonight’s match between Riho and Willow Nightingale. Money says she has unfinished business with Nightingale, and then officially announces that she is All Elite as the graphic appears on the screen. Mone tells everyone to officially say hello to their new CEO.

—

Renee interviews Samoa Joe backstage. Joe says he remembers what happened the last time he and Wardlow were in the ring together, and then tells Wardlow that he doesn’t take quarter and he doesn’t lose titles in Boston.

A vignette airs for Wardlow, narrated by Adam Cole. Cole reads a story about a warrior who found brotherhood through hatred and ended up slaying the beast before presenting the prize to the king.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

Wardlow beats Joe into the corner, and then sends him to the outside. Wardlow delivers shots against the barricade, and then slams Joe into the barricade on the other side of the ring. Wardlow slams Joe into the ring steps and rips up a fan’s sign at ringside. Wardlow gets Joe back into the ring, but Joe comes back with a few chops. Joe runs the ropes, but Wardlow drops him with a spine-buster for a one count. Wardlow delivers a knee strike and stomps on Joe’s head. Wardlow backs Joe into the corner and drives his shoulder into his midsection a few times. Joe comes back with chops and jabs, but Wardlow delivers a knee strike and runs the ropes. Joe drops him with a back elbow and follows with more jabs. Joe sends Wardlow to the corner and delivers a back elbow and an enzuigiri. Joe delivers a headbutt and follows with a chop in the corner. Joe puts Wardlow up top and climbs, but Wardlow counters with right hands and a back elbow. Wardlow drops Joe with a corkscrew senton as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Joe attempts to come back but Wardlow sends him away with a back elbow. Wardlow comes off the ropes and takes Joe down for a two count. Wardlow sets up for a powerbomb, but Joe comes back with a few jabs. Joe delivers a Manhattan Drop and a boot to the face, and then connects with a running senton. They exchange shots and Joe delivers a powerslam for a two count. Joe sets up for the Stampede, but Wardlow gets free and tweaks his knee. Joe comes to the corner, but Wardlow gouges his eyes and puts Joe up top. Wardlow delivers the knee strike in the corner and goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out. Wardlow goes for a senton, but Joe dodges and delivers right hands in the corner. Wardlow counters with a powerbomb and sets up for the Symphony, but Joe counters. Wardlow shoves him away, but Joe comes back and locks in the Coquina Clutch, and Wardlow passes out.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: Samoa Joe

-After the match, Swerve Strickland fights off security and makes his way to the ring. Joe ducks out of the ring as Strickland enters and smirks as he walks up the ramp.

—

Earlier today, Alex Marvez interviewed Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks. Marvez asks Okada why he joined The Elite, and Nicholas Jackson interrupts and tells Marvez to show more respect next time. Matthew says Okada joined The Elite due to the synergy of the best three wrestlers in the world being together. Matthew says he can probably name about 14 million other reasons why, and then Okada tells Eddie Kingston, PAC, and Penta El Zero Miedo that he is coming for them. Okada tells Marvez to sing “Happy Birthday” to Matthew, and Marvez does.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Eddie Kingston, PAC, and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson)

Kingston and Okada start the match, but Okada immediately tags out to Matthew. Matthew asks for a fist-bump, but Kingston delivers a chop and tags in PAC. Matthew asks for a fist-bump from him, but PAC kicks him in the midsection and follows with a shoulder tackle. PAC delivers another shoulder tackle and follows with a hurricanrana and a back-breaker. Matthew comes back with a throat punch, and then Nicholas and Penta tag in. Nicholas takes Penta down, but Penta comes back with a thrust kick to the throat. Penta kicks Nicholas in the face and slams him down for a two count. PAC tags in and Penta delivers an enzuigiri to Nicholas. PAC kicks Nicholas in the face, and then he and Penta drop Nicholas with a double dropkick. Penta delivers a few kicks to Matthew, and then Penta delivers a stomp from the top. Kingston tags in, but Nicholas delivers a jaw-breaker.

Okada tags in, and they exchange chops and elbow strikes. Kingston gains the advantage with a few hard chops, but Okada comes back with a dropkick. Okada knocks Penta and PAC to the floor, and then The Elite deliver a triple enzuigiri to Kingston in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Kingston delivers a few elbow strikes to Matthew, but Matthew backs him into the corner and drives his elbow into his midsection a few times. Matthew comes off the ropes, but Kingston drops him with an exploder suplex. Kingston goes for the tag, but Okada and Nicholas pull PAC and Penta to the floor. Matthew drops Kingston with a lariat, and then delivers right hands to him in the corner. Kingston comes back with a belly-to-belly suplex and tags in Penta. Nicholas tags in as well, and Penta drops The Bucks with a double cross-body and a pair of Slingblades. Penta drops The Bucks with a double DDT as Okada comes in. Penta delivers a thrust kick and tags in PAC, who drops Okada with a dropkick. PAC and Penta take out The Bucks with dives over the top rope, and then PAC tosses Nicholas back into the ring.

Penta delivers a diving foot stomp and PAC connects with a 450 splash for a two count as Okada breaks it up. Okada tags in, but PAC drops him with a snap suplex. Kingston tags in and delivers a few chops to Okada. Kingston goes for the Uraken, but Okada ducks and drops Kingston with a DDT. PAC comes in and drops Okada, Matthew drops PAC, Penta drops Matthew, Nicholas drops Penta, and then Kingston drops Nicholas. Everything breaks down even more, and Nicholas comes back with a low-blow to Kingston. Okada delivers the Rainmaker and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Elite

-After the match, Okada holds the AEW Continental Crown Championship in the air before throwing it down on Kingston’s chest.

—

The video package for the feud between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage airs. They will face off in an “I Quit” Match for the AEW TNT Championship next week on Dynamite.

—

Tony Schiavone introduces Will Ospreay. Ospreay says his match against Bryan Danielson at Dynasty means so much to him, because he has always wanted to model his career after him. Ospreay says he has been calling himself the best wrestler in the world, and Danielson told him to prove it. Ospreay says Danielson asked him if doing a Tiger Driver 91 in his match against Kenny Omega was worth it, and Ospreay says it was. Ospreay says every since he stepped into AEW, the phrase “restore the feeling” has been following him around.

Ospreay says he is the feeling, and his match against Danielson is all about reminding people what AEW is. Ospreay says he can have respect for Danielson, but when the bell rings it’s his life or Danielson’s and he doesn’t plan on dying. Ospreay says they will find out who the best wrestler in the world is at Dynasty, but his name is Will Ospreay and he is on another level.

—

Deonna Purrazzo cuts a promo backstage. Purrazzo says she is not done with Toni Storm and Mariah May, and says she does not have a problem finding a partner to face them next week in Toronto.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Darby Allin vs. Jay White (w/Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn)

White takes Allin down with a side-headlock take down, and then follows with a few chops in the corner. Allin comes back with right hands and kicks White in the face. Allin delivers a shotgun dropkick and drops White with a senton on the outside. Allin slams White into the barricade, but White comes back and slams Allin on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

