3/11/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw this week drew 1,751,000 viewers, up 103,000 viewers from the previous show.

Raw opened with 1,781,000 viewers and then increased to 1,845,000 viewers in the second hour before dropping to 1,628,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 on the top 50 cable chart for the night with 0.59, 0.56, and 0.54 ratings respectively for an average of 0.56, up 0.02 from las week. Raw was #2 in overall television behind The Bachelor on ABC.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

