WWE NXT Results 3/12/24

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of Trick Williams, we will hear from Roxanne Perez, Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen for the NXT North American Championship, Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland, Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace, Mr. Stone vs. Lexis King, as well as OTM vs. LWO in a Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament match.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (3/12/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we shoot directly into an elaborate video package looking back at last week’s WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 special.

After the recap package for Roadblock wraps up, we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. for the first time as we see the camera pan the crowd. Vic Joseph welcomes us to the show.

WWE NXT Tag-Team Title Tournament Qualifying Match

O.T.M. vs. LWO

The theme for the LWO hits and out comes the duo of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, who are immediately attacked from behind by the O.T.M. duo of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. The two beat them down all the way to the ring.

Inside the ring, one member of the O.T.M. team begins with an enormous offensive advantage over a member of the LWO duo. Wilde and Del Toro rally with crowd-pleasing double-team offense. They knock Price and Nima out to the floor and hit a double dive for a big pop.

With the referee distracted, Price hits a cheap shot that shifts the offensive momentum back in the favor of O.T.M. They hit a big super-plex off the middle rope for a super close near fall. After that, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see the reigning WWE NXT Tag-Team Champion Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin watching on from a balcony inside the CWC as the action is still in progress in this qualifying bout. The LWO team is taking over again.

Wilde hits a wild high spot, leaping off the back of one member of his O.T.M. opposition to splash onto the other on the floor. We hear a loud “LWO! LWO!” chant as the duo continues with their built momentum in the ring.

Nima lifts Wilde up but Wilde elbows his way free. Del Toro gets an assist from Wilde and hits a 450 splash for the pin fall victory. With the win, the LWO duo are one step closer to the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championship match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

Winner and ADVANCING: LWO

Roxanne Perez Explains Last Week’s Savage Attack Of Lyra Valkyria

We shoot to the pre-show digital segment released via WWE NXT’s X account, which saw Brooks Jensen confront and start a pull-apart with NXT North American Champion Oba Femi ahead of their title tilt later tonight.

After that, we see footage from last week’s show of Roxanne Perez’s savage attack on NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria. We see her walking the hallways as Vic Joseph informs us that we will hear from her next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see a jealous Thea Hail talking to fellow Chase U members Andre Chase and Duke Hudson about how Jacy Jane has been hanging out without her. Up comes Kelani Jordan, who wants to help Hail in her tag-match against Kiana James and Izzi Dame.

Back inside the CWC, former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is standing in the middle of the ring. She says last week is what happens when you get sick and tired of playing by all the rules. She says this has been boiling inside her for months and months.

She brings up WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 one year ago and her match against Meiko Satomura and how she collapsed in the ring afterwards. She said of course she collapsed after spending the previous four months before the match carrying the entire NXT women’s division on her back.

Perez talks about how everyone was too focused on “Tiffy-Time” and Tiffany Stratton, or Becky Lynch trying to win a title she could never win. She said she went home crying because of how everyone made her feel. She says screw all of you for booing and making her feel worthless.

At age 22, she claims to have done it all by winning the Breakout Tournament, the Iron Survivor Challenge, the NXT Women’s Championship, the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships. She says that brings us to Lyra Valkyria.

She said when Valkyria had the women’s title and went after the tag titles, that’s when she knew she had to quit playing by the rules and do things herself to get anything done. She says now, thanks to “The Prodigy” everyone can thank her for ending Lyra’s reign.

She tells Ava she can go ahead and come out here and declare the NXT Women’s Championship vacant. Ava’s theme hits and out comes the NXT G.M. She starts to lecture Perez, but then Tatum Paxley appears out of nowhere and jumps the barricade. Officials hold her back. The segment ends.

Lexis King vs. Mr. Stone

We hear the familiar sounds of Lexis King’s theme. We see a throne on the top of the entrance stage and Lexis King is sitting on it. He pops up and heads down to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he settles into the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see The Family sitting around at a restaraunt. They talk about their new member Luca Crusafino and how they got Trick Williams to do what he did last week in the main event. As they continue to talk, up walks the NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, who takes a seat at their table.

Dragunov tells him that no matter what he does, the NXT Championship is going to stay with him. Tony D’Angelo tells him that no matter what happens here, The Don likes you. Dragunov asks what he means. On that note, the other members of The Family attack him from behind and drag him off somewhere as D’Angelo calmly pays the bill, puts his hat on and leaves.

Now we watch as D’Angelo catches up with The Family, who indicate that Dragunov is in the trunk of their car. He says, “Let’s take a ride,” and they all drive off in that car. Back inside the CWC, the theme for Mr. Stone hits and out he comes to a big pop for our next match of the evening. The bell sounds and off we go.

Stone immediately goes after King, firing away at him with rapid-fire punches in the corner as King covers up. King heads out to the floor, but Stone hits a springboard splash onto him at ringside. He heads to the top-rope as King rolls back in the ring, but King brings him off the top the hard way and takes over, quickly hitting his finisher and pin. Von Wagner comes out after.

Winner: Lexis King

WWE NXT North American Championship

Oba Femi (C) vs. Brooks Jensen

We head to a backstage interview with WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, when up walks Dijak. Dijak says he’s gonna soon find out himself if Femi is really a legitimate champion. They each smirk at each other. Femi walks off.

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Oba Femi hits and out comes the reigning and defending WWE NXT North American Champion. As he settles in the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Ridge Holland walking backstage. He gets a video call from his wife and kids. They wish him luck tonight and he goes back to working out.

From there, we return inside the CWC where we see Brooks Jensen has made his entrance and is in the ring now as well. The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship contest, and then the bell sounds to get it started.

The two stare each other down and then lock up. The fans chat “Oba’s gonna kill you!” as Jensen slaps a side head-lock on the champ. Femi ends up knocking Jensen out to the floor at ringside. Back in the ring, he knocks Jensen down with a big clothesline and then a judo throw.

Backstage, we see Josh Briggs watching the action on a monitor in his locker room. Femi controls Jensen on the mat. Femi picks him up and starts to blast him with clubbing blows in the corner. Vic points out Jensen looks like he’s been knocked loopy. We head to a mid-match break.

When we return, we see Jensen getting competitive but then Femi takes over again. Josh Briggs is down at ringside after the match, which sees Femi pick up the victory to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship. He stares Briggs down as he walks off to the back.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT North American Champion: Oba Femi

Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace

We catch up with The Family, who have driven WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov out to a bridge. Tony D’Angelo tells Dragunov that he’s made the drive to this bridge 100 times, and he always walks back alone.

He says this isn’t one of those times. Dragunov tells D’Angelo he needs to know something about him. He always finds a way to win — no matter what. D’Angelo tells Dragunov to have a fun walk home and he drives off with The Family as we head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see Gigi Dolin in the ring finishing up her ring entrance, in progress. Her theme dies down and then the entrance tune for her opponent plays, and out comes the NXT Beauty Queen, Arianna Grace. She settles in the ring and the bell sounds.

We see Dolin get off to a strong start. Grace tries running away from Dolin, exiting the ring and running, only for Dolin to chase her back inside. Dolin goes to work on Grace upon returning to the ring, hitting a big drop kick off the ropes for a close two-count.

Grace fights back and takes over, stomping away at Dolin in the corner of the ring. She hits a splash for a pin attempt, but Dolin kicks out at the count of two. Grace slaps a rear chin-lock on the former Toxic Attraction member as the fans rally behind Dolin.

