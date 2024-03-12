WWE issues statement regarding new allegations

WWE has released a statement on the newly revealed allegations on Nick Khan and Brad Blum.

An update on this whole WWE and Vince McMahon issue, now involving Nick Khan and Brad Blum:

– The suit claims that Khan and Blum, whose names have not previously been reported, were instrumental to a scheme in which the plaintiff, a woman named Janel Grant, was employed “in a completely undefined role, except for the understanding that she remain a sexual slave to be used and trafficked by McMahon within the WWE.” Unlike McMahon and Laurinaitis, the two are not personally accused of sexual misconduct or violence; rather, the suit claims that they and others facilitated and covered up exploitation in ways that make WWE liable under federal anti-trafficking law.

– The person identified in the suit as Corporate Officer No. 3 is, according to FOS reporting that Grant’s lawyer confirmed, McMahon’s daughter, longtime WWE executive Stephanie McMahon. She is mentioned once, in an ambiguous context.

– Grant, the suit says, attended meetings of WWE’s executive committee—something far above her pay grade, and the appropriateness of which she asked Khan and Blum about. At one of these meetings, the suit says, Stephanie McMahon—who is described as knowing “of other instances of [Vince] McMahon engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct”—motioned Grant to sit near her.

