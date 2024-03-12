Video: Dwayne Johnson pokes fun at “naked John Cena”

During an appearance on Monday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented on being a heel again in WWE. Rock told Kimmel, “It is the best to go back to WWE in this ‘Rock 10.0’ version where I can become a heel and say the things that people want to say.”

Rock also addressed John Cena being “naked” at the Oscars ceremony except for small flesh-colored attire covering his genitals. Rock joked about how he needed Cena to be fully naked before potentially attacking him with a steel chair.

You can check out the full segment with Kimmel below…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

