Video: Candice LeRae turns heel on WWE RAW

As previously noted, a video of Maxxine Dupri getting booed at a WWE live event went viral on Twitter/X. Several wrestlers including Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega came to Maxxine’s defense.

During last night’s edition of WWE RAW, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell faced Ivy Nile and Maxxine. Candice turned heel when she said the following to Maxxine in the middle of the match…

“You know why everyone boos you? You don’t belong here. You think the internet hates you? You should hear what the girls in the locker room say. It’s a good thing your dead brother isn’t here to see what an embarrassment you’ve become.”

Indi took advantage of a distracted Maxxine and scored the pinfall victory.

