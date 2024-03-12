Notes on Dwayne Johnson and Drew McIntyre

– Dwayne Johnson says he will begin filming his A24 drama ‘THE SMASHING MACHINE’ soon and before his live-action ‘MOANA’ film.

‘The Smashing Machine’ is a drama based on the story of Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC at the peak of his career. He struggles with addiction, winning, love and friendship in the year 2000.”

The film will see Benny Safdie make his solo directorial debut.

– WWE confirmed CM Punk will return to RAW on March 25 in Chicago, despite his torn triceps injury. Drew McIntyre responded with a tweet, humorously welcoming Punk back, using a GIF of a crying fan from Punk’s AEW debut.

McIntyre has consistently mocked Punk, referencing his AEW moments and even dedicating his WrestleMania match to him.

