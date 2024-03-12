Britt Baker and Pat McAfee notes

– Speaking at a SXSW Panel, Britt Baker was asked if she had big plans in 2024.

“Yeah, I do. Just growing as a wrestler and performer and learning what works and what doesn’t work. With all the new talent coming in and new talent I get to work with, and new coaches and new people coming over from WWE, new brains and minds we get to pick. You’re really doing yourself a huge disservice if you’re not constantly asking everybody around you for help. The help in AEW is growing and growing. For me personally, I can’t wait to get back in the ring, have a mic in my hand and cut some promos. Stay tuned.”

It is unknown when Baker will return to the ring or AEW Television.

– On Pat McAfee podcast, he revealed everyone that would be in the “Pat McAfee Pack” for WWE 2K24:

Pat McAfee

AJ Hawk

Boston Connor

Darius Butler

Ty Schmidt

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

