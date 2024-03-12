3/8/24 AEW Rampage Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the 3/8 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 364,000 viewers, an increase of 6% from the previous Friday’s episode. It scored a 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic, which was up 30% from last week’s 0.10 demo rating.

Rampage featured Julia Hart defending her TBS Championship, Penta El Zero Miedo battling Action Andretti, Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta picking up steam and a triple-threat tag team matchup.

