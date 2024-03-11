WWE receives the YouTube Red Diamond Play Button for 100 million subscribers

WWE received the YouTube Red Diamond Play Button which was delivered to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a red case.

“You know something is special when there’s only been 10 in the entire world,” Triple H said as he unboxed the award for reaching 100 million subscribers.

“That is…wow, that is something extremely special! Red Diamond award, you don’t see something like this every day,” he continued.

Levesque said it is an incredible honor for the company and thanked the Superstars, behind-the-scenes crew, and the fans for the award.

“This is for you, thank you,” he concluded.

WWE is now 5 million subscribers away from getting to #9 and overtaking Zee Music Company. The others in the top 10 include T-Series with 261 million, MrBeast with 244 million, Cocomelon with 172 million, Sony Entertainment Television India with 169 million, Kids Diana Show with 120 million, Like Nastya with 113 million, Vlad and Niki with 113 million, and PewDiePie with 111 million.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

