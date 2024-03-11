WWE RAW Matches For Next Week In Raleigh, N.C.

WWE is stacking the deck once again for next week’s Raw.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Houston, TX. the Raw and SmackDown General Manager made the dual announcement that The Judgment Day will be defending their Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships against five other teams in a Six Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

The teams vying for the titles against the duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor will be determined in five qualifying matches being held on Raw and SmackDown, with three teams from the red brand and two from the blue brand in the bout.

It was announced that in addition to a Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax, which “The Man” requested after being attacked by Jax on the show this week, that next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show in Raleigh, N.C. will feature Six Pack Ladder Match qualifying bouts.

While no specific matches were announced, the official graphic that appeared on the screen showed The New Day vs. Alpha Academy, DIY vs. The Creed Brothers and Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher paired up together.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.

Who will be the LAST WOMAN STANDING next week on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/nL3YdBUl70 — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024

