WWE Intercontinental Title Bout Confirmed For WrestleMania 40

The WWE Intercontinental Championship match for WrestleMania XL is set.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from a sold out Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh took place in a six-man Gauntlet match to determine GUNTHER’s challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

In the end, Sami Zayn and Chad Gable were the final two competitors in the Gauntlet, which served as the main event for the 3/11 episode of WWE Raw, running over 40 minutes in length from start-to-finish.

Zayn would emerge victorious via pin fall after a hard fought battle that saw him beat the Alpha Academy leader after already pinning and eliminating Shinsuke Nakamura and “Big” Bronson Reed earlier in the bout.

After the match, “The Ring General” and Imperium leader GUNTHER came out in a suit with his WWE Intercontinental Championship to stare down Sami Zayn as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee promoted their title tilt for WrestleMania XL on April 6 and April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Once the show went off the air, WWE confirmed the bout and released the official match graphic for GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn for the I-C title at WrestleMania XL. Check it out below, and join us here on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WrestleMania XL results coverage.

